Left Menu

RBI May Consider Rate Cuts Amid Weak Urban Demand and Easing Inflation

ICICI Bank's report suggests that the Reserve Bank of India has room to ease policy rates due to weak urban consumption and easing inflation. The Monetary Policy Committee might lower rates by 25 basis points by August. The report points to broad-based deceleration in food inflation and mixed global exports outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:31 IST
RBI May Consider Rate Cuts Amid Weak Urban Demand and Easing Inflation
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could consider reducing policy rates to navigate soft urban consumption and an unpredictable external demand landscape, according to a report by ICICI Bank. The central bank's potential for easing comes as it adheres to a data-driven strategy within a neutral policy framework.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is weighing the opportunity to cut policy rates by 25 basis points as early as August. The report highlighted that neutral monetary policy, driven by easing inflation figures and sluggish growth indicators, provides leeway for such a reduction, bringing the terminal rate down to 5.25 percent.

The report anticipates that August is an optimal time for such action due to a muted inflation outlook, with significant slowdowns observed in food-related price indices. A notable drop in vegetable prices and overall food inflation underpins this deceleration, coupled with higher-than-normal rainfall that promises robust cereal production.

Near-term inflation is projected to remain low, even as core inflation trends upwards. The global economic slowdown affects exports, with mixed trends visible in various High Frequency Indicators (HFIs). Despite early year growth, GST collections revealed a significant decline, reaching a 50-month low in terms of year-on-year growth in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025