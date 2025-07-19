Left Menu

Women's Leadership: Catalysts of India's Development

Over 76,000 women-led startups in India are transforming the community and creating jobs, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Addressing Bihar's conference on women's role in development, he praised initiatives boosting women's participation in governance and STEM fields, noting Bihar's model as a blueprint for national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:20 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has highlighted the burgeoning role of women in transforming India's entrepreneurial landscape, with more than 76,000 women-led startups generating over 1.7 million jobs. Addressing the 'Viksit Bihar: Envisioning a Developed Bihar through Women's Participation' conference, Singh emphasized women's crucial contribution to India's aspiration of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The event, organized by Bihar's Rural Development Department in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), marked the launch of the Jeevika E-Learning Management System App and the release of the book 'Shashakt Mahila, Samriddh Bihar.' Singh commended the government's structured approach to women empowerment, focusing on four fundamental pillars.

Highlighting key achievements, Singh mentioned women's inclusion in Sainik Schools and the National Defence Academy, and government schemes like WISE and GATI supporting women in STEM. Economic empowerment through initiatives such as Jan Dhan and Mudra Yojana has benefited millions, while Self-Help Groups have created over three crore 'Lakhpati Didis.' Workplace reforms, including maternity leave changes and expanded pension rights, further bolster female empowerment.

Praising Bihar's progressive policies, Singh cited its 50% reservation for women in Panchayats and 35% in police and civil services as exemplary. He called on IIPA to document Bihar's women-centric governance model for nationwide emulation, asserting women's leadership as pivotal in reshaping societal structures. The conference also featured Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar, and other senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

