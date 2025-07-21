Grounded British Crown: Royal Navy's F-35B Set for Takeoff

The British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet, one of the world's most advanced aircraft, is set to fly back to the UK after being grounded at an international airport for over a month due to a technical issue.

Sources from the airport confirm that repairs on the fighter jet, valued at over USD 110 million, have been completed by UK aviation engineers. The aircraft will depart from the airport on Tuesday.

While awaiting repairs, the jet was housed in Air India's hangar, incurring landing and parking fees. The crew and equipment involved in its maintenance will return to the UK on a separate flight.

(With inputs from agencies.)