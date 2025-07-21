Left Menu

Grounded British Crown: Royal Navy's F-35B Set for Takeoff

The British Royal Navy's F-35B Lightning fighter jet, grounded at an international airport since June 14 due to a technical issue, is ready to fly back to the UK. Repairs are complete, and the $110 million aircraft will depart on Tuesday following its maintenance and associated costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:38 IST
Grounded British Crown: Royal Navy's F-35B Set for Takeoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet, one of the world's most advanced aircraft, is set to fly back to the UK after being grounded at an international airport for over a month due to a technical issue.

Sources from the airport confirm that repairs on the fighter jet, valued at over USD 110 million, have been completed by UK aviation engineers. The aircraft will depart from the airport on Tuesday.

While awaiting repairs, the jet was housed in Air India's hangar, incurring landing and parking fees. The crew and equipment involved in its maintenance will return to the UK on a separate flight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025