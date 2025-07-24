Air India Under the Microscope: Safety Violations and Regulatory Scrutiny

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued stern warnings to Air India for its repeated safety violations related to crew fatigue management and training inadequacies. The airline is under scrutiny post a fatal crash involving its Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, which resulted in 260 deaths.

Air India's self-reported safety breaches have encompassed 29 violations, including failures in providing mandatory pilot rest, simulator training, and adherence to international cabin crew requirements. Government notices threaten disciplinary actions ranging from fines to potential executive dismissals, highlighting systemic compliance lapses.

The heightened regulatory focus on Air India comes at a challenging phase as Tata endeavors to refurbish its operational credibility. Separate investigations involve the airline's budget wing, Air India Express, regarding delayed maintenance, further compounding the conglomerate's challenges in ensuring passenger safety and operational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)