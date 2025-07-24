Zero-Duty Access: India-UK FTA Boosts Electronics Exports

The recently signed Free Trade Agreement between India and the United Kingdom promises to significantly bolster India's electronics sector. Key exports such as smartphones, optical fibre cables, and inverters will now enjoy zero import duty when entering the UK market. This move reflects a deeper economic partnership between the two nations.

Through this agreement, Indian electronics manufacturers are expected to expand their market presence in the UK, as zero-duty access will make Indian products more competitive. The deal not only enhances the export potential for physical products but also opens avenues for Indian IT and IT-enabled services firms, a crucial industry segment.

According to an official source, this zero-duty policy is set to accelerate the export of electronic products, thereby strengthening India's market foothold. The agreement aligns with India's broader trade strategy, aiming to secure its place in global supply chains and foster economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)