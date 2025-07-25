The Phoenix Mills Acquires 49% Stake in Island Star for Rs 5,450 Crore

The Phoenix Mills Ltd announced its decision to acquire an additional 49% stake in its joint venture with Island Star Mall Developers Pvt Ltd from CPP Investments, for a substantial Rs 5,450 crore. This acquisition will enhance The Phoenix Mills' stake in the joint venture to full ownership, from its previous majority hold of 51%.

The strategic acquisition aligns with The Phoenix Mills' growth strategy to consolidate and enhance its ownership in high-performing assets and supports its long-term vision of value creation. The transaction was confirmed through a regulatory filing on Thursday, detailing that CPP Investments will receive the payment in four tranches over the next three years.

With a portfolio covering approximately 4.5 million sq ft, ISMDPL will continue to develop retail-led mixed-use developments across major cities including Pune, Bengaluru, and Indore. This deal positions The Phoenix Mills to further capitalize on its diverse portfolio in retail, hospitality, and commercial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)