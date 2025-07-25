Left Menu

The Phoenix Mills Acquires 49% Stake in Island Star for Rs 5,450 Crore

The Phoenix Mills Ltd is set to acquire a 49% stake in Island Star Mall Developers Pvt Ltd (ISMDPL) from CPP Investments for Rs 5,450 crore. This strategic move will increase The Phoenix Mills' ownership in ISMDPL to 100%. The acquisition is part of its growth strategy in developing retail-led mixed-use destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:58 IST
The Phoenix Mills Ltd announced its decision to acquire an additional 49% stake in its joint venture with Island Star Mall Developers Pvt Ltd from CPP Investments, for a substantial Rs 5,450 crore. This acquisition will enhance The Phoenix Mills' stake in the joint venture to full ownership, from its previous majority hold of 51%.

The strategic acquisition aligns with The Phoenix Mills' growth strategy to consolidate and enhance its ownership in high-performing assets and supports its long-term vision of value creation. The transaction was confirmed through a regulatory filing on Thursday, detailing that CPP Investments will receive the payment in four tranches over the next three years.

With a portfolio covering approximately 4.5 million sq ft, ISMDPL will continue to develop retail-led mixed-use developments across major cities including Pune, Bengaluru, and Indore. This deal positions The Phoenix Mills to further capitalize on its diverse portfolio in retail, hospitality, and commercial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

