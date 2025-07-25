Spotlight on Angara Airlines: Safety Violations Exposed

A spotlight has been cast on Angara Airlines after a tragic crash involving its Antonov An-24 aircraft claimed 48 lives in Russia's far east. The incident has highlighted significant safety concerns, as a prior inspection by aviation regulators already pointed out serious lapses in aircraft servicing procedures.

Following the crash, Russia's transport ministry announced an inquiry into Angara's operations to assess compliance with federal aviation standards. Authorities are exploring technical failures or potential pilot error as causes, while efforts are underway to scrutinize the black boxes recovered at the crash site.

Documents reviewed by Izvestia revealed that improper documentation and lack of qualified personnel were prevalent issues. Out of concern for safety, some of Angara's planes were grounded, and the government demanded a comprehensive response plan to address these alarming violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)