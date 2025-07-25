Left Menu

Sona Comstar Proceeds with AGM Amid Familial Controversy and Legal Queries

Sona Comstar held its Annual General Meeting despite objections from Rani Kapur, widow of its founder, who requested postponement citing personal and legal concerns following her son's death. Key decisions, including board appointments and financial declarations, were made amid calls for transparency and family allegations of denied access to records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:08 IST
  • India

Sona Comstar on Friday proceeded with its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the face of objections from Rani Kapur, mother of late chairman Sunjay Kapur. Despite her request to postpone the meeting due to her son's recent death, the company moved forward with the AGM, where significant board and financial decisions were addressed.

Rani Kapur, widow of Sona Comstar's founder, objected to the timing of the AGM, expressing concern over the lack of transparency following her son's death in the UK on June 12, 2025. She highlighted feeling compelled to sign documents during a period of mourning and alleged restricted access to key company records as a majority shareholder.

The AGM's agenda included appointing Priya Sachdev Kapur as a Non-Executive Director, with supporting disclosures provided. Shareholders also focused on financial approvals and director reappointments, alongside addressing audit matters and proposed alterations to the company's Memorandum of Association.

