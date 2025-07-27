Left Menu

Drones Halt St. Petersburg: Navy Day Parade Cancelled Amid Security Concerns

Ukrainian drones targeted St. Petersburg, causing Pulkovo airport to close temporarily and the cancellation of Russia's Navy Day parade amid security concerns. Despite the threats, President Vladimir Putin participated in naval fleet inspections. Russian forces downed several drones, but debris injured a resident. Airport operations later resumed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

According to Russian authorities, Ukrainian drones targeted St. Petersburg on Sunday, forcing the temporary closure of Pulkovo airport as President Vladimir Putin marked Navy Day in the city. The scheduled naval parade was cancelled for security reasons.

The cancellation followed reports that Russia suspected a potential Ukrainian attack on the city's parade last year, according to state television. Despite the threats, Putin participated in naval fleet drills involving over 150 vessels and 15,000 personnel across various seas.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported downing 291 drones on Sunday, including more than ten over the Leningrad region. Falling debris injured a woman. Pulkovo airport resumed operations later the same day, with flights delayed and diverted due to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

