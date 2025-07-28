Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: A Small Plane Crashes Off California Coast

A small airplane crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Point Pinos in Monterey County, California, with three individuals on board. Emergency responders found all three unresponsive, sparking an investigation by the FAA and NTSB. Witnesses reported hearing an engine and seeing debris in the water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monterey | Updated: 28-07-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 05:24 IST
Tragedy at Sea: A Small Plane Crashes Off California Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A small airplane carrying three individuals crashed into the Pacific Ocean near the central coast of California, authorities reported. The incident occurred late Saturday night, approximately 275 meters off Point Pinos, Monterey County, according to the US Coast Guard.

Witnesses recounted hearing an aircraft engine before a splash, followed by debris washing ashore. The aircraft, a twin-engine Beech 95-B55 Baron, departed from San Carlos at 10:11 pm and was last tracked around 10:37 pm near Monterey.

Rescue operations involving Coast Guard boats and helicopters, as well as local law enforcement, commenced immediately. The victims were located, but unresponsive. The FAA and NTSB have launched investigations into the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025