Tragedy at Sea: A Small Plane Crashes Off California Coast
A small airplane crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Point Pinos in Monterey County, California, with three individuals on board. Emergency responders found all three unresponsive, sparking an investigation by the FAA and NTSB. Witnesses reported hearing an engine and seeing debris in the water.
A small airplane carrying three individuals crashed into the Pacific Ocean near the central coast of California, authorities reported. The incident occurred late Saturday night, approximately 275 meters off Point Pinos, Monterey County, according to the US Coast Guard.
Witnesses recounted hearing an aircraft engine before a splash, followed by debris washing ashore. The aircraft, a twin-engine Beech 95-B55 Baron, departed from San Carlos at 10:11 pm and was last tracked around 10:37 pm near Monterey.
Rescue operations involving Coast Guard boats and helicopters, as well as local law enforcement, commenced immediately. The victims were located, but unresponsive. The FAA and NTSB have launched investigations into the crash.
