Aeroflot Faces System Failure: Possible Flight Disruptions Ahead

Russia's national airline, Aeroflot, announced a system failure causing possible flight delays and cancellations. The company is working to minimize disruptions. While Aeroflot remains a leading airline despite sanctions, the exact scope and cause of the failure are not disclosed.

Aeroflot, Russia's national airline, reported a system failure potentially disrupting flight schedules. Passengers may experience delays and cancellations as the airline works to resolve the issue.

The airline has not disclosed specific details about the nature or cause of the failure. Efforts are underway to minimize the impact on flight operations.

Despite international sanctions affecting travel routes due to Russia's activities in Ukraine, Aeroflot continues to rank among the top 20 airlines worldwide by passenger numbers, with over 55 million passengers in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

