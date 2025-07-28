Landslide Chaos: Traffic Halted on National Highway 75
A major landslide in Mannagudda, Kadaba taluk has significantly disrupted traffic on National Highway 75. Authorities have rerouted traffic through alternate roads using bulldozers for clearing. Heavy vehicles are on hold until the affected highway is cleared, while smaller vehicles use district roads.
A significant landslide occurred in Mannagudda, Kadaba taluk, severely affecting traffic on National Highway 75 late Sunday night, officials reported.
In response, police quickly redirected vehicles to alternate routes, bypassing the affected highway section, and deployed NH earthmoving equipment to clear the debris, according to authorities.
All heavy-tonnage vehicles have been rerouted through available state highways, while smaller vehicles are using major district roads, minimizing travel time between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. However, very heavy vehicles remain detained at the landslide site, awaiting clearance.
