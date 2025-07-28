Landslide Chaos: Traffic Halted on National Highway 75

A significant landslide occurred in Mannagudda, Kadaba taluk, severely affecting traffic on National Highway 75 late Sunday night, officials reported.

In response, police quickly redirected vehicles to alternate routes, bypassing the affected highway section, and deployed NH earthmoving equipment to clear the debris, according to authorities.

All heavy-tonnage vehicles have been rerouted through available state highways, while smaller vehicles are using major district roads, minimizing travel time between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. However, very heavy vehicles remain detained at the landslide site, awaiting clearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)