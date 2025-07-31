Emami Ltd Reports 9% Profit Growth Amidst Flat Revenue

Emami Ltd, a leader in the FMCG sector, announced a 9% rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, totaling Rs 164 crore. The surge comes despite a marginal revenue decline, showcasing the company's strategic focus on operational efficiency and cost management.

The company revealed a slight decrease in consolidated revenue to Rs 904.1 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 906.1 crore. However, a strategic emphasis on cost optimization propelled the EBITDA to Rs 235.8 crore, marking an improvement from the past year.

Notably, Emami's international market revenue grew to Rs 141.7 crore. Key figures in the company highlighted the effectiveness of their brands and the positive impact of quick commerce, which tripled in revenue. Looking forward, Emami anticipates a macroeconomic rebound facilitated by favorable monsoon and potential interest rate reductions.

