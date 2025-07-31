TeamLease Services Reports Soaring Profits Amid Robust Demand
Staffing company TeamLease Services posted a 29.11% increase in consolidated profit for the June quarter, driven by resilient demand from enterprise clients. Revenue from operations rose by 12.07% compared to the previous year. However, the company's shares closed down by 2.15% on the BSE.
TeamLease Services has announced a 29.11% rise in consolidated profit for the June quarter, amounting to Rs 25.01 crore, a notable increase from Rs 19.37 crore in the previous year. The staffing company credits resilient demand from enterprise clients, especially tech profiles in non-tech companies and global capability centres, for sustaining growth.
The company's revenue from operations also saw an upswing, growing by 12.07% to reach Rs 2,891.40 crore, compared to Rs 2,579.85 crore in the same period last year. Ashok Reddy, Managing Director of TeamLease Services, attributed the financial performance to the persistent demand within the market.
Despite the positive financial results, shares of TeamLease Services fell by 2.15% on Thursday, closing at Rs 1,835.40 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting a cautious investor sentiment amid fluctuating market conditions.
