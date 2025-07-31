Left Menu

TeamLease Services Reports Soaring Profits Amid Robust Demand

Staffing company TeamLease Services posted a 29.11% increase in consolidated profit for the June quarter, driven by resilient demand from enterprise clients. Revenue from operations rose by 12.07% compared to the previous year. However, the company's shares closed down by 2.15% on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:01 IST
TeamLease Services Reports Soaring Profits Amid Robust Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TeamLease Services has announced a 29.11% rise in consolidated profit for the June quarter, amounting to Rs 25.01 crore, a notable increase from Rs 19.37 crore in the previous year. The staffing company credits resilient demand from enterprise clients, especially tech profiles in non-tech companies and global capability centres, for sustaining growth.

The company's revenue from operations also saw an upswing, growing by 12.07% to reach Rs 2,891.40 crore, compared to Rs 2,579.85 crore in the same period last year. Ashok Reddy, Managing Director of TeamLease Services, attributed the financial performance to the persistent demand within the market.

Despite the positive financial results, shares of TeamLease Services fell by 2.15% on Thursday, closing at Rs 1,835.40 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting a cautious investor sentiment amid fluctuating market conditions.

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025