Left Menu

Unilateral Tariff Turmoil: India's Response to Trump's Bold Trade Move

The Trump administration's decision to impose 50% tariffs on Indian exports has been deemed illogical by Indian officials. Amidst ongoing negotiations, India is seeking alternative markets as it strives for solutions. This move appears linked to India's import of Russian oil, impacting sectors like textiles and marine exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:22 IST
Unilateral Tariff Turmoil: India's Response to Trump's Bold Trade Move
Trump administration
  • Country:
  • India

The Trump administration's recent decision to enact a 50% tariff on Indian exports has sparked controversy, with Indian officials calling the move unilateral and illogical. This heightened tension between the two nations, following India's Russian oil imports, has left various sectors, including textiles and marine exports, reeling.

Despite this, negotiations between the US and India persist. According to Secretary Ravi from the Ministry of External Affairs, solutions seem imminent as both countries strive to secure mutually beneficial partnerships. The Indian government is also eyeing new markets in regions like Latin America and South Asia amid rising trade barriers.

Additionally, discussions initiated during the recent BRICS Summit aim to enhance collaborations in sectors such as renewable energy and biofuels. Officials remain optimistic, viewing this confrontation as a temporary roadblock on the path to broader economic engagement and cooperation.

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025