Jio's Set-Top Box Revolution: Outpacing Global TV Engagement

Reliance Industries' annual report for 2024-25 highlights the substantial success of Jio's set-top box, which records an average daily usage exceeding five hours per household. This impressive figure greatly surpasses the global average TV viewing time and emphasizes Jio's dominance in digital home entertainment.

In stark contrast, global statistics from 2024 indicate that the average TV viewer spent approximately 2 hours and 19 minutes daily, with young adults watching even less, around 1 hour and 25 minutes. These numbers are part of a broader trend suggesting ongoing TV watching time between 2.5 to 3 hours per day, as outlined in eMarketer's forecasts.

Jio caters to its customers with an extensive selection of applications, ranging from live TV and video streaming to music, gaming, and educational content. This diverse range is key to the higher engagement levels achieved, as noted in reports from Oberlo, showing global TV viewing at 3 hours and 8 minutes, significantly lower than Jio's usage stats. (ANI)

