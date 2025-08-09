Miraculous Escape: Training Aircraft Crash-Lands Safely in Pune
A training aircraft owned by Redbird Flight Training Centre crash-landed near Baramati airport in Pune. The incident occurred after the pilot noticed a damaged tyre and attempted an emergency landing. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the pilot walked away safely.
A training aircraft owned by Redbird Flight Training Centre crash-landed near Baramati airport on Saturday in Pune district, authorities confirmed. Miraculously, no one sustained injuries in the incident.
The unsettling event transpired as the aircraft was concluding a training sortie. The pilot detected a damaged tyre and quickly initiated an emergency landing at around 8 AM. Upon touchdown, the front wheel of the aircraft separated, causing the plane to veer off the taxiway and into a different airport section, as per a senior police officer.
Despite the dramatic landing, the pilot and those involved remain unscathed, bringing relief to the training center and local authorities.
