Miraculous Escape: Training Aircraft Crash-Lands Safely in Pune

A training aircraft owned by Redbird Flight Training Centre crash-landed near Baramati airport in Pune. The incident occurred after the pilot noticed a damaged tyre and attempted an emergency landing. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the pilot walked away safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A training aircraft owned by Redbird Flight Training Centre crash-landed near Baramati airport on Saturday in Pune district, authorities confirmed. Miraculously, no one sustained injuries in the incident.

The unsettling event transpired as the aircraft was concluding a training sortie. The pilot detected a damaged tyre and quickly initiated an emergency landing at around 8 AM. Upon touchdown, the front wheel of the aircraft separated, causing the plane to veer off the taxiway and into a different airport section, as per a senior police officer.

Despite the dramatic landing, the pilot and those involved remain unscathed, bringing relief to the training center and local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

