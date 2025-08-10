India's Whisky Boom: William Grant & Sons Targets Top Market Spot

William Grant & Sons has declared India a top priority market, with ambitions to make it one of their top five globally. The company, renowned for its premium whisky brands including Glenfiddich, Monkey Shoulder, and Balvenie, is expanding its presence fueled by the nation's booming whisky market.

In a strategic move, the Scotch whisky maker has introduced 'The Balvenie Fifty,' a limited edition single malt, in India. Priced around Rs 70 lakh, this rare whisky offers collectors and enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of whisky history. The company's focus on India is driven by factors such as economic growth, a burgeoning middle class, and increasing demand for premium products.

William Grant & Sons' Managing Director for India, Sachin Mehta, highlighted India's potential, aided by progressive government trade agreements and an easing business environment. Alongside the Balvenie, brands like Glenfiddich continue to see strong demand, underlining India's significance in the global spirits market.

(With inputs from agencies.)