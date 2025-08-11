Andhra Pradesh's 'Stree Shakti' Scheme Revolutionizes Free Bus Travel for Women

The Andhra Pradesh government is launching the 'Stree Shakti' scheme, which grants free bus travel to all girls, women, and transgender individuals holding domicile in the state. This initiative, announced by Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande, will begin on August 15 and leverages the existing fleet of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

While the scheme covers most bus services within the state, it excludes premium and interstate routes. The government is considering security measures such as body-worn cameras for staff and CCTV installations in buses. Facilities at bus stations will also see improvements, including better seating, drinking water, and restrooms.

The 'Stree Shakti' scheme, part of a poll promise by the TDP-led NDA government, aims to economically empower women by improving their mobility and access to education and jobs. Estimated to cost Rs 1,942 crore annually, it represents a significant financial commitment to enhancing women's opportunities and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)