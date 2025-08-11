Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's 'Stree Shakti' Scheme Revolutionizes Free Bus Travel for Women

The 'Stree Shakti' scheme offers free bus travel to all girls, women, and transgender persons with domicile status in Andhra Pradesh. Implemented by APSRTC, the scheme excludes high-end services and interstate operations. It aims to empower women economically and is estimated to cost Rs 1,942 crore annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:07 IST
Andhra Pradesh's 'Stree Shakti' Scheme Revolutionizes Free Bus Travel for Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government is launching the 'Stree Shakti' scheme, which grants free bus travel to all girls, women, and transgender individuals holding domicile in the state. This initiative, announced by Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande, will begin on August 15 and leverages the existing fleet of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

While the scheme covers most bus services within the state, it excludes premium and interstate routes. The government is considering security measures such as body-worn cameras for staff and CCTV installations in buses. Facilities at bus stations will also see improvements, including better seating, drinking water, and restrooms.

The 'Stree Shakti' scheme, part of a poll promise by the TDP-led NDA government, aims to economically empower women by improving their mobility and access to education and jobs. Estimated to cost Rs 1,942 crore annually, it represents a significant financial commitment to enhancing women's opportunities and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025