Revival of Ujh Project: A Boon for Jammu & Kashmir's Development
Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the revival of the Ujh multipurpose project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. This project, originally conceived in the 1920s, aims to prevent surplus water flow to Pakistan and provide irrigation to extensive land. It envisages multipurpose benefits, including increased irrigation, power generation, and enhanced water utilization under the Indus Waters Treaty.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has confirmed the revival of the Ujh multipurpose project in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. Originally conceptualized in the 1920s, this long-awaited initiative holds the potential to curb the excess water flow into Pakistan, significantly benefiting local agriculture.
The comprehensive project will offer irrigation for up to 90,000 hectares and provides a substantial boost through the Home and Defense Ministries' involvement to deter infiltration via the Ujh River. Also, the project's completion is anticipated to improve water resource utilization under the Indus Waters Treaty.
Additional developments in the region include the completion plans for the Shahpur Kandi project, addressing illegal mining threats, and constructing north India's first homeopathy college. These initiatives underscore the government's commitment to fostering economic and infrastructural growth in Jammu and Kashmir.
