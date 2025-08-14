India's Strategic Maneuvers to Secure Rare Earth Supply Chains
India is taking strategic steps to mitigate its dependence on China for rare earth materials essential across vital industries. The government is considering new policies, enhancing domestic research, and fostering international alliances to diversify import sources and ramp up domestic production capacity.
India is intensifying its efforts to ensure a steady flow of rare earth materials, crucial for sectors such as electric vehicles and defense, amid rising concerns over supply chain vulnerabilities following China's recent export restrictions. A senior government official confirmed that India is in active talks with China for sourcing permanent magnets derived from these vital minerals.
In response to China's control of over 90% of the global rare earth magnet production, India is keen on reducing its reliance by exploring alternative supply sources and domestic mining. The country is also investing in research and domestic processing prowess while earmarking ₹1,345 crore to incentivize local rare earth magnet production.
Further strengthening its position, India has bolstered its international partnerships, such as the India-US Critical Minerals Partnership, to secure access to these materials. The government is also promoting recycling initiatives and reforming mining laws to increase private sector involvement.
