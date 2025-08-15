Vedansh International School Celebrates Pre-Independence Day with Dr. Dinesh Shahra
Vedansh International School in Indore hosted a pre-Independence Day celebration featuring Dr. Dinesh Shahra. He delivered an inspiring speech on leadership and growth, emphasizing the values of purpose, passion, and service. The event included cultural performances and concluded with a tree plantation ceremony promoting sustainability.
In a vibrant celebration anticipating India's Independence Day, Vedansh International School in Indore hosted a special event on August 15, graced by the presence of Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a leading industrialist and philanthropist. His address centered on leadership and the importance of living with purpose, influencing students deeply.
Dr. Shahra, known for his pioneering contributions to India's Yellow Revolution in the soybean sector, emphasized the value of selfless service, passion, and upholding strong values. He highlighted leadership as a tool for fostering growth, integrity, and vision, encouraging students to measure success by the impact they have on others.
The event, enlivened by patriotic songs and captivating student performances, concluded with a symbolic tree plantation ceremony. Principal Ms. Reenu Gurnani praised Dr. Shahra's impactful address, noting its inspirational effect on both students and staff, aligning education with character building and competence.
