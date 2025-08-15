Reviving Tradition: Delhi Traders Embrace Swadeshi Movement

Delhi's trading community embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a swadeshi push, with traders committing to stock and display indigenous products prominently. The initiative, announced during Modi's Independence Day speech, seeks to promote local craftsmanship and reduce reliance on foreign goods.

Vikram Badhwar of the New Delhi Traders' Association expressed enthusiasm for the move, emphasizing the pride in selling Indian-made products. Markets like Connaught Place are known for skilled artisans whose work forms the backbone of this initiative.

Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk traders echoed this sentiment, highlighting their current reliance on Indian-made items. With plans to use 'Indian Made' branding, the effort aims to revive traditional skills while supporting the national economy and employment.