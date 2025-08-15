Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: Delhi Traders Embrace Swadeshi Movement

Traders in Delhi celebrated Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day speech urging the promotion of swadeshi products. They vowed to stock and proudly display indigenous items to boost local craftsmanship and economy. The initiative is seen as a step towards making India self-reliant and revitalizing traditional skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:31 IST
Reviving Tradition: Delhi Traders Embrace Swadeshi Movement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's trading community embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a swadeshi push, with traders committing to stock and display indigenous products prominently. The initiative, announced during Modi's Independence Day speech, seeks to promote local craftsmanship and reduce reliance on foreign goods.

Vikram Badhwar of the New Delhi Traders' Association expressed enthusiasm for the move, emphasizing the pride in selling Indian-made products. Markets like Connaught Place are known for skilled artisans whose work forms the backbone of this initiative.

Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk traders echoed this sentiment, highlighting their current reliance on Indian-made items. With plans to use 'Indian Made' branding, the effort aims to revive traditional skills while supporting the national economy and employment.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025