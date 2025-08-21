IKEA's 'Barn' Concept: Revolutionizing Retail in Smaller Towns

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is testing a groundbreaking new store format aimed at expanding its market presence in smaller towns. Dubbed the 'Barn' concept, this initiative is designed to provide customers with a more efficient shopping experience by featuring smaller stores that are faster and cheaper to set up.

According to Ingka Group Retail Manager Tolga Oncu, the pilot project is currently underway in five locations across the UK, Texas, and Poland, with store sizes ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 square meters. The goal is to evaluate the format's effectiveness in diverse markets, including India, where IKEA already operates.

If successful, the 'Barn' concept could pave the way for hundreds of new IKEA locations worldwide, supporting the brand's omni-channel strategy. The concept aims to deliver thousands of products and planning services, enhancing IKEA's reach and accessibility, especially in markets like India.

(With inputs from agencies.)