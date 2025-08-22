India Eyes CBG and LNG as Cornerstones of Clean Energy Future

City gas companies in India are pinning their hopes on compressed biogas (CBG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as pivotal agents of growth in the nation's clean energy transition. Speaking at the PHDCCI Global Summit on Sustainability 2025, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) Executive Director Sanjeev Bhatia declared these sectors a focus for future development, as domestic natural gas supply struggles to meet escalating demand.

Driven by a government mandate, IGL is spearheading the establishment of 10 CBG facilities to help bridge the shortfall in domestic production, with one unit already set to commence operations in Delhi by October. On the transport front, India's uptake of LNG is poised for expansion, as component conversions predict significant pollution reductions.

In parallel, the International Solar Alliance highlighted India's leadership in solar energy, having achieved ambitious capacity targets ahead of schedule. The summit underscored the pressing need for decarbonization in industrial sectors and called for sustainable growth that safeguards environmental and societal welfare.