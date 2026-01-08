Left Menu

Hartek Power secures Rs 353.77 cr renewable energy contract

Hartek Power on Thursday said it has secured a major renewable energy contract worth Rs 353.77 crore for a solar project with a battery energy storage system in Karnataka.The company has been awarded the EPC engineering procurement construction scope for a 280 MW AC 410 MWp DC solar PV project, along with an 80 MW 320 MWh battery energy storage system at Challakere, a company statement said.

  • Country:
  • India

The company has been awarded the EPC (engineering procurement construction) scope for a 280 MW AC / 410 MWp DC solar PV project, along with an 80 MW / 320 MWh battery energy storage system at Challakere, a company statement said. The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, erection and commissioning of the project, along with one year of operations and maintenance. The total purchase price for the signed and agreed scope is approximately Rs 353.77 crore, it added.

Battery energy storage systems are emerging as a critical enabler for managing intermittency in solar power and supporting round-the-clock energy availability. Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director and CEO, Hartek Group, said, ''This project reflects the growing maturity of India's renewable energy market, where solar generation and storage are coming together as an integrated solution."

