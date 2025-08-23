Adani Group Ushers a New Era in Kerala with Massive Logistics Park

On Saturday, Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, inaugurated the Adani Logistics Park in Kalamassery, Kochi, marking a crucial step forward in the state's industrial landscape. The ceremony saw attendance from several dignitaries, including opposition leader VD Satheesan and P Rajeev, the state's Minister for Industries, Law, and Coir.

Addressing the gathering, Ashwani Gupta, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, highlighted the development as a pivotal moment in Kerala's industrial journey. The logistics park project, launched under the Invest in Kerala programme, embodies progressive policy, fostering the state's ambitions for sustainable growth.

Further commitment came from Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd., who announced a substantial Rs30,000 crore investment set to transform Kerala's infrastructure over five years. This venture underscores the Adani Group's role in shaping a multimodal infrastructure ecosystem, enhancing the state's connectivity and economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)