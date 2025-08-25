Eris Lifesciences Gains Major Entry into Brazilian Market

In a significant development for Eris Lifesciences, the company has secured approval from Brazil's national health regulatory body, ANVISA, for one of its manufacturing sites in Ahmedabad.

This approval comes on the heels of a successful inspection carried out by ANVISA in May 2025, paving the way for the drug manufacturer to step into Brazil, South America's largest pharmaceutical market.

Following the announcement, Eris Lifesciences witnessed a modest rise in its stock prices, with shares trading at a slight increase to Rs 1,772.50 on the BSE.

