Air India Express has joined the International Airport Transport Association (IATA), becoming the fourth Indian airline in this global network. The low-cost carrier, with its extensive fleet, enhances connectivity across domestic and international destinations. Its membership underscores the growth of Indian carriers in the global aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:25 IST
Air India Express Joins IATA's Global Network
Air India Express has officially become a member of the International Airport Transport Association (IATA), aligning itself with the global aviation industry's elite network. The move positions Air India Express as the fourth Indian carrier to join this prestigious association.

IATA, representing around 350 airlines worldwide, handles approximately 80 percent of international air traffic. The inclusion of Air India Express marks a significant milestone for Indian aviation, signaling further integration into global airline operations.

Founded in 2005 as a low-cost subsidiary of Air India, Air India Express operates a fleet of 115 aircraft. With its new membership, the airline continues to expand its reach, currently offering around 500 daily flights to 38 domestic and 17 international airports across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

