Air India Express Joins IATA's Global Network

Air India Express has officially become a member of the International Airport Transport Association (IATA), aligning itself with the global aviation industry's elite network. The move positions Air India Express as the fourth Indian carrier to join this prestigious association.

IATA, representing around 350 airlines worldwide, handles approximately 80 percent of international air traffic. The inclusion of Air India Express marks a significant milestone for Indian aviation, signaling further integration into global airline operations.

Founded in 2005 as a low-cost subsidiary of Air India, Air India Express operates a fleet of 115 aircraft. With its new membership, the airline continues to expand its reach, currently offering around 500 daily flights to 38 domestic and 17 international airports across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)