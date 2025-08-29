Urgent Efforts to Restore Thamarassery Pass Amid Landslides

Efforts are underway to restore the Thamarassery pass, a crucial link between Wayanad and Kozhikode, according to Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan. He affirmed immediate action to ensure the road becomes fully motorable following disruptions caused by landslides.

In a recent meeting with district officials, experts stressed the need for inspections to assess a crack on the hilltop. Temporary measures allow light vehicle movement, but heavy vehicles remain off-limits. An alternative route through Wayanad's Kuttiyadi is also being readied, with debris clearance already completed.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite traffic restoration and urged the deployment of experts to prevent future landslides. Ensuring traveler safety remains paramount as efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)