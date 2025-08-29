Left Menu

Urgent Efforts to Restore Thamarassery Pass Amid Landslides

Amid landslides, Kerala's Revenue Minister K Rajan is prioritizing making the Thamarassery pass motorable between Wayanad and Kozhikode. Heavy vehicles are restricted temporarily, but an alternative route is being prepared. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged for an expert committee to prevent recurrent landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:15 IST
Efforts are underway to restore the Thamarassery pass, a crucial link between Wayanad and Kozhikode, according to Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan. He affirmed immediate action to ensure the road becomes fully motorable following disruptions caused by landslides.

In a recent meeting with district officials, experts stressed the need for inspections to assess a crack on the hilltop. Temporary measures allow light vehicle movement, but heavy vehicles remain off-limits. An alternative route through Wayanad's Kuttiyadi is also being readied, with debris clearance already completed.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite traffic restoration and urged the deployment of experts to prevent future landslides. Ensuring traveler safety remains paramount as efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

