India-China Leaders Vow to Stabilize Global Trade Amid US Tariff Strains

In a bold move against Washington's ongoing trade tensions, leaders from India and China have vowed to enhance their trade and investment relations to stabilize global commerce. At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed strategies to cool strained relations with the US, compounded by President Donald Trump's tariffs and criticisms directed at New Delhi.

During their meeting, both leaders emphasized the necessity of progressing economic ties without external influence, underscoring the importance of strategic autonomy. Key discussions focused on addressing the trade deficit, terrorism challenges, and ensuring fair trade practices in multilateral settings. Acknowledging the potential of their combined economies, both parties agreed on the critical need for a political and strategic approach to expand bilateral ventures.

As Modi's first visit to China post the Eastern Ladakh military standoff, there was a shared intent to turn differences into constructive partnerships. The talks highlighted an understanding to maintain border tranquility and further established, development-oriented cooperation based on mutual respect and interests. The dialogues in Kazan, October last year, served as a stepping stone to this commitment, easing four years of frosty ties.

