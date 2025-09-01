Tragic Bus Accident in Mahabubnagar Claims Four Lives

Early Monday morning, a tragic road accident in Mahabubnagar district claimed the lives of four individuals, authorities reported. At approximately 2:15 am, a bus carrying 32 passengers collided with a trailer truck, falling within the jurisdiction of the Addakal police station.

According to police, three passengers died instantly, while five others were rushed to a nearby hospital. Among the injured, one succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The passengers on the bus were traveling from Hyderabad to Proddatur when the fatal collision occurred. The incident has raised concerns over road safety and the need for stringent measures to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)