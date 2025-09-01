Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Mahabubnagar Claims Four Lives

A fatal road accident in Mahabubnagar district resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries when a private bus collided with a trailer truck. The collision occurred early Monday morning. Three victims died at the scene, while a fourth succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:56 IST
Early Monday morning, a tragic road accident in Mahabubnagar district claimed the lives of four individuals, authorities reported. At approximately 2:15 am, a bus carrying 32 passengers collided with a trailer truck, falling within the jurisdiction of the Addakal police station.

According to police, three passengers died instantly, while five others were rushed to a nearby hospital. Among the injured, one succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The passengers on the bus were traveling from Hyderabad to Proddatur when the fatal collision occurred. The incident has raised concerns over road safety and the need for stringent measures to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

