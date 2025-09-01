Leadership Transition at RVNL: S C Jain Steps In

The Railway Board has appointed S C Jain as the new Chairman and Managing Director of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), taking over from Pradeep Gaur, effective from Monday. Gaur, who served since September 2018, retired on August 31, leaving behind a legacy of transformation.

During his tenure, Gaur played a pivotal role in expanding RVNL from a railway-focused entity to an engineering conglomerate with diverse projects in metros, highways, ports, telecom, energy, and international projects. He doubled the company's turnover to nearly Rs 20,000 crore by 2024-25 and enhanced its market capitalization.

Gaur's achievements include the rapid completion of the Vallarpadam rail bridge and strengthening metro networks across major Indian cities. Under his leadership, RVNL consistently earned 'Excellent' ratings and delivered engineering marvels like the new Pamban Bridge, marking Gaur's tenure as a period of significant growth and transformation.

