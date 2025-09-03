India Launches Rs 1,500-Crore Scheme to Boost Critical Mineral Recycling

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned a Rs 1,500-crore incentive scheme designed to advance the recycling of critical minerals across India. This scheme targets the establishment of recycling capacities to retrieve essential minerals from secondary sources, responding to the burgeoning need for critical components in clean energy technologies.

The initiative, part of the larger National Critical Mineral Mission valued at Rs 34,300 crore, aspires to solidify India's domestic capabilities while accelerating the shift towards sustainable green energy. This ambitious project is anticipated to bolster annual production of critical minerals by 40 kilo tonnes, drawing an investment upwards of Rs 8,000 crore and fostering nearly 70,000 jobs.

Covering a six-year span from FY'26 to FY'31, the scheme includes capital and operational expenditure subsidies, with a structure strategized to attract both established and budding recyclers. By prioritizing e-waste and lithium-ion battery scrap, the policy underscores the government's commitment to sustainable practices and the imperative of maintaining a resilient supply chain for critical minerals.

