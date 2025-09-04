GST Overhaul Sparks Rally in FMCG and Cement Stocks

In a significant move, the GST Council has approved a comprehensive reform of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), causing a surge in FMCG, consumer durables, and cement stocks. This restructuring aims to make a wide range of everyday items, from hair oil to televisions, more affordable for consumers.

The reform includes reducing GST slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from September 22, coinciding with the start of Navaratri. Market reactions were prompt, with Britannia Industries' shares rising by 7.18%, Dabur India by 6.14%, Colgate Palmolive by 5.21%, among others.

This adjustment is designed to stimulate domestic expenditure and counteract the economic challenges posed by US tariffs. Key sectors, including insurance, automobiles, and apparel, are expected to benefit significantly from this tax reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)