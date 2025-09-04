Left Menu

GST Overhaul Sparks Rally in FMCG and Cement Stocks

The GST Council's decision to overhaul the tax regime has led to a rally in FMCG, consumer durables, and cement stocks, as common-use items will become more affordable. The changes, effective from September 22, aim to boost domestic spending and mitigate the economic impact of US tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:46 IST
GST Overhaul Sparks Rally in FMCG and Cement Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the GST Council has approved a comprehensive reform of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), causing a surge in FMCG, consumer durables, and cement stocks. This restructuring aims to make a wide range of everyday items, from hair oil to televisions, more affordable for consumers.

The reform includes reducing GST slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from September 22, coinciding with the start of Navaratri. Market reactions were prompt, with Britannia Industries' shares rising by 7.18%, Dabur India by 6.14%, Colgate Palmolive by 5.21%, among others.

This adjustment is designed to stimulate domestic expenditure and counteract the economic challenges posed by US tariffs. Key sectors, including insurance, automobiles, and apparel, are expected to benefit significantly from this tax reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Controversial Deportation Deal with Nauru: A New Chapter in Refugee Policy

Australia's Controversial Deportation Deal with Nauru: A New Chapter in Refu...

 Global
2
Delhi Battles River Fury: Yamuna Flooding Disrupts City Life

Delhi Battles River Fury: Yamuna Flooding Disrupts City Life

 India
3
GST Overhaul: New Rates Set to Boost Consumer Spending

GST Overhaul: New Rates Set to Boost Consumer Spending

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee Explores Legal Avenues for Tainted Teachers Job Allocation

Mamata Banerjee Explores Legal Avenues for Tainted Teachers Job Allocation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025