Breaking the Bond Yield Loop: Is Europe On the Right Path?

Global long-term bond yields have surged, stoking concerns about the capacity of governments to manage their deficits effectively. Last week saw U.S. Treasuries hit a 25-year high, sparking fears about spiraling government debt costs.

The concern is that elevated yields could eventually lead to a debt crisis, disrupting economic growth. Despite this, the immediate threat to countries in the developed world is low, as their interest expenses remain below alarming 1990s levels.

However, the U.S. struggles to reduce its deficit, risking further yield escalations. In contrast, Europe aims to break free by 2026 through prudent fiscal policies, bolstered by infrastructure and defense investments with high fiscal multipliers.

