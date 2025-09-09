Breaking the Bond Yield Loop: Is Europe On the Right Path?
Recent spikes in global long-term bond yields have raised concerns about governments' abilities to manage their debts. Sensible fiscal policies could avert a crisis, especially in Europe by 2026, but the U.S. may face ongoing challenges without deficit reduction, threatening economic growth and investment.
Global long-term bond yields have surged, stoking concerns about the capacity of governments to manage their deficits effectively. Last week saw U.S. Treasuries hit a 25-year high, sparking fears about spiraling government debt costs.
The concern is that elevated yields could eventually lead to a debt crisis, disrupting economic growth. Despite this, the immediate threat to countries in the developed world is low, as their interest expenses remain below alarming 1990s levels.
However, the U.S. struggles to reduce its deficit, risking further yield escalations. In contrast, Europe aims to break free by 2026 through prudent fiscal policies, bolstered by infrastructure and defense investments with high fiscal multipliers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Investment Surge
Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Future Investments
U.S.-Japan Trade Deal: Tariffs Lowered, Investments Boosted
Pioneering Municipal Finance: IFC's Historic Investment in Visakhapatnam
India-Israel Sign Bilateral Investment Agreement to Boost Economic and Strategic Ties