Meghalaya Maps Out Vision 2030 to Tackle Job Deficit
Meghalaya faces a significant job deficit with 67,500 positions lacking in the government sector. The state government announced a holistic approach to address this gap by providing career counseling and mapping out employment opportunities through its 'Vision 2030' initiative. Tourism is expected to generate substantial employment growth.
Meghalaya is confronting a stark gap in job opportunities, with a deficit of roughly 67,500 positions in the government sector, officials revealed on Tuesday.
In an address to the assembly, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted that although approximately 70,000 youth become eligible for employment each year, the government is currently able to offer only 2,000-2,500 positions annually.
To combat this issue, the government has rolled out a comprehensive strategy, including career counselling in 25 domains and 'Vision 2030' to identify future job roles across various sectors, with the tourism industry set to generate around 54,000 jobs.
