Meghalaya Maps Out Vision 2030 to Tackle Job Deficit

Meghalaya is confronting a stark gap in job opportunities, with a deficit of roughly 67,500 positions in the government sector, officials revealed on Tuesday.

In an address to the assembly, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted that although approximately 70,000 youth become eligible for employment each year, the government is currently able to offer only 2,000-2,500 positions annually.

To combat this issue, the government has rolled out a comprehensive strategy, including career counselling in 25 domains and 'Vision 2030' to identify future job roles across various sectors, with the tourism industry set to generate around 54,000 jobs.