Norfolk Southern Prioritizes Amtrak Trains: A Justice Department Breakthrough

The U.S. Justice Department dismissed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern after it agreed to prioritize Amtrak passenger trains over freight on the Crescent Route. This settlement resolves issues of delayed Amtrak services, aligning with federal law and Biden administration's focus on passenger rail enhancement.

Updated: 09-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:33 IST
The U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday the dismissal of a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern. This resolution follows the company's commitment to prioritize Amtrak passenger trains over freight, addressing past delays on the Crescent Route.

The lawsuit, initially filed in July 2024, alleged that Norfolk Southern regularly violated federal law by failing to prioritize Amtrak trains, resulting in adverse impacts on passengers and Amtrak's operations. The Crescent Route, spanning 1,377 miles from New York City to New Orleans, was significantly affected by these delays.

In response to the Biden administration's push for improved passenger rail services, Norfolk Southern agreed to measures ensuring compliance, including training staff to prioritize Amtrak trains, supervisor oversight on dispatching, and providing delay records.

