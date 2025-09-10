Poland Temporarily Closes Airspace Amid Military Actions

In response to state services and military precautions, the airspace over parts of Poland, including Warsaw Chopin Airport, was temporarily closed on Wednesday. This measure is aimed at ensuring safety amid rising regional tensions.

Despite the closure, the airport maintains its operations, though no flights are being conducted, as stated in a social media update on platform X by Chopin Airport.

This deployment followed a Russian air strike on western Ukraine, marking the first time Warsaw has engaged its air defences during the ongoing conflict with Russia. Poland, collaborating with NATO forces, took decisive action to intercept and neutralize drones, showcasing a significant development in their defense strategy.