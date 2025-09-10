India Accelerates Semiconductor Ambitions: From 28nm to Cutting-edge 5-7nm Chips
India is advancing its semiconductor mission by aiming for the production of 5-7 nanometre chips, according to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The government is investing heavily to compete globally, with a focus on setting up fabs and assembly plants with industry giants, boosting the country's AI capabilities.
- Country:
- India
India is making strategic strides in its semiconductor mission, with the ambition to transition from existing 28-nanometre fabs to manufacturing state-of-the-art 5-7 nanometre chips. Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Abhishek Singh, affirmed the government's commitment to investing in the sector to close the gap with global leaders.
Speaking with ANI, Singh highlighted the progress made in establishing assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) plants in partnership with leading industry players like Tata. These investments mark a critical step in boosting India's capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing, essential for AI development and economic independence.
The government's Rs 76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme has invigorated the sector, with notable developments such as the launch of India's first end-to-end Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) pilot line in Sanand, Gujarat. As discussions for Semicon 2.0 continue, India positions itself at the forefront of the global semiconductor race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- semiconductor
- manufacturing
- nanometre
- chips
- technology
- investments
- AI
- government
- production
ALSO READ
Experts Harness Technology to Reassess Thamarassery Ghat Road Safety
Airfloa Rail Technology Gears Up for IPO to Boost Indian Railways
Inditex's Autumn Surge and Strategic Investments
HAL Takes Off: Transforming the Small Satellite Market with SSLV Technology
ISRO and HAL: Pioneering India's Space Aspirations with SSLV Technology