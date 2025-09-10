India Accelerates Semiconductor Ambitions: From 28nm to Cutting-edge 5-7nm Chips

India is making strategic strides in its semiconductor mission, with the ambition to transition from existing 28-nanometre fabs to manufacturing state-of-the-art 5-7 nanometre chips. Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Abhishek Singh, affirmed the government's commitment to investing in the sector to close the gap with global leaders.

Speaking with ANI, Singh highlighted the progress made in establishing assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) plants in partnership with leading industry players like Tata. These investments mark a critical step in boosting India's capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing, essential for AI development and economic independence.

The government's Rs 76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme has invigorated the sector, with notable developments such as the launch of India's first end-to-end Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) pilot line in Sanand, Gujarat. As discussions for Semicon 2.0 continue, India positions itself at the forefront of the global semiconductor race.

(With inputs from agencies.)