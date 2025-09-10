Left Menu

India Accelerates Semiconductor Ambitions: From 28nm to Cutting-edge 5-7nm Chips

India is advancing its semiconductor mission by aiming for the production of 5-7 nanometre chips, according to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The government is investing heavily to compete globally, with a focus on setting up fabs and assembly plants with industry giants, boosting the country's AI capabilities.

Updated: 10-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:50 IST
Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is making strategic strides in its semiconductor mission, with the ambition to transition from existing 28-nanometre fabs to manufacturing state-of-the-art 5-7 nanometre chips. Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Abhishek Singh, affirmed the government's commitment to investing in the sector to close the gap with global leaders.

Speaking with ANI, Singh highlighted the progress made in establishing assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) plants in partnership with leading industry players like Tata. These investments mark a critical step in boosting India's capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing, essential for AI development and economic independence.

The government's Rs 76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme has invigorated the sector, with notable developments such as the launch of India's first end-to-end Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) pilot line in Sanand, Gujarat. As discussions for Semicon 2.0 continue, India positions itself at the forefront of the global semiconductor race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

