India's Northeast on Track: Inaugural Journey of Mizoram's Rajdhani Express
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Mizoram’s first Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl's Sairang with Delhi’s Anand Vihar. Starting September 19, the weekly service will cover 2,510 km in approximately 43 hours. The inaugural trip on September 13 will feature different scheduling, with the train stopping at 21 stations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Mizoram's inaugural Rajdhani Express this Saturday, strengthening connectivity between Sairang station in Aizawl and Delhi's Anand Vihar station. The much-anticipated service will officially begin its weekly operations on September 19, as indicated in an official release.
The Rajdhani Express will traverse 2,510 kilometers, offering a direct link between India's capital and Mizoram, a vital addition according to the Northeast Frontier Railway. The journey is expected to take 43 hours and 25 minutes, with an average speed of 57.81 km/h.
The maiden journey, scheduled for September 13, will begin at 10 am from Sairang and conclude at 7:30 am at Anand Vihar two days later. On its regular schedule from September 19, the train will depart Sairang at 4:30 pm and arrive in Delhi the following morning. It will stop at key locations such as Guwahati, New Cooch Behar, and Patna along the way.
