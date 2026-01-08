Left Menu

Former Mizoram Ranji player collapses and dies during cricket match in Aizawl

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-01-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 20:01 IST
Former Ranji player from Mizoram, K. Lalremruata, died on Thursday hours after collapsing during a local cricket match here, officials said.

The 38-year-old, a resident of Maubawk near Aizawl, was playing for Venghnuai Raiders Cricket Club (VRCC) in the second division screening tournament of the Khaled Memorial at Suaka cricket ground near Sairang railway station when he suffered a stroke and died, Cricket Association Mizoram (CAM) said.

Lalremruata represented Mizoram twice in the Ranji Trophy and seven times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, it said.

He had also played for several clubs at the local level, it said.

''Our thoughts and prayers are with his family; may God comfort them as they navigate this great loss,'' the CAM's statement added.

Mizoram's Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar mourned Lalremruata's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

