Habiver Launches Nationwide: A New Era of Sustainable Wellness Solutions

In a significant move in the wellness sector, KM Naturals has introduced Habiver, a brand new range of homecare and wellness solutions that integrates natural care with scientific innovation. Launched nationally, Habiver offers an extensive portfolio that challenges established brands with its unique combination of quality and sustainability.

What distinguishes Habiver is its unwavering commitment to performance while prioritizing environmental responsibility. The brand's products are meticulously crafted using botanical extracts and bio-actives, ensuring powerful cleaning and wellness benefits without compromising on safety. This diverse range covers everything from personal care and aromatherapy to specialized industrial and aviation-grade solutions.

Equipped with a modern 14,000 sq. ft. production facility, Habiver boasts an impressive capability to manufacture a wide variety of products, supported by a swift packaging system. This enables the brand to meet significant market demands consistently. Beginning January 2026, Habiver's groundbreaking products will be available nationwide through various retail channels, positioning itself as a key player in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)