Habiver Launches Nationwide: A New Era of Sustainable Wellness Solutions
Habiver, developed by KM Naturals, launches in India offering a range of wellness and homecare products combining nature and science. With state-of-the-art facilities, it provides diverse solutions including homecare and industrial hygiene, emphasizing sustainability, quality, and advanced innovation. Products will be available across India starting January 2026.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move in the wellness sector, KM Naturals has introduced Habiver, a brand new range of homecare and wellness solutions that integrates natural care with scientific innovation. Launched nationally, Habiver offers an extensive portfolio that challenges established brands with its unique combination of quality and sustainability.
What distinguishes Habiver is its unwavering commitment to performance while prioritizing environmental responsibility. The brand's products are meticulously crafted using botanical extracts and bio-actives, ensuring powerful cleaning and wellness benefits without compromising on safety. This diverse range covers everything from personal care and aromatherapy to specialized industrial and aviation-grade solutions.
Equipped with a modern 14,000 sq. ft. production facility, Habiver boasts an impressive capability to manufacture a wide variety of products, supported by a swift packaging system. This enables the brand to meet significant market demands consistently. Beginning January 2026, Habiver's groundbreaking products will be available nationwide through various retail channels, positioning itself as a key player in the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Habiver
- KM Naturals
- wellness
- homecare
- sustainability
- innovation
- India
- botanical
- production
- quality
ALSO READ
Fairtrade India Conference 2025: Pioneering Sustainable Trade
India Triumphs As Sponsorship Shifts Loom Over Asia Cup 2025
ShellKode and AWS Partner to Revolutionize AI Adoption in India
Indian Boxers Make Waves: Pooja Rani and Jaismine Lamboria Secure Medals at World Championships
SafeTree Unveils AI Tool and Report to Boost India's Surety Bond Market