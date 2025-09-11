ECB Holds Rates Steady Amid Uncertainty Over Future Moves
The European Central Bank (ECB) maintained its interest rates, offering no clear direction on future actions, despite investor anticipation of additional support due to expected inflation dips. ECB President Christine Lagarde remains non-committal, while debates continue over the euro zone economy's resilience and potential rate cuts.
The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to maintain its interest rates at their current level on Thursday, providing no indication of its future moves, despite investor expectations for additional support as inflation is projected to fall below target next year.
The ECB previously reduced its key rate to 2% by June this year but has since paused any further changes, citing stability in the 20-country euro zone economy. Recent economic data supports this view, while policymakers monitor potential impacts from U.S. tariffs, increased German spending, anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts, and political unrest in France.
ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to remain tight-lipped on future interest rate directions, though she won't dismiss further cuts, given projections of inflation falling below the ECB's 2% target. Despite differing opinions on the euro zone's economic resilience, the ECB faces pressure to address moderate risks and maintain economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
