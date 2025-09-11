Left Menu

Minister Paswan Advocates for GST Benefits in Food Processing

Union Minister Chirag Paswan urges food processing leaders to transfer GST rate cut benefits to consumers, benefiting households and farmers. The GST reforms are expected to boost sector growth and formalize the informal sector. The Minister aims to resolve industry issues related to reform implementation.

Updated: 11-09-2025 21:47 IST
food processing
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has called on leaders in the food processing industry to ensure that the benefits from recent GST rate adjustments are passed on to consumers. Speaking at a CII-organized meeting with top FMCG firm CEOs, Paswan highlighted the positive impacts these reforms will have on families and farmers.

The Minister emphasized that the food processing sector is crucial as it affects all households. The recent tax reductions, effective from September 22, aim to stimulate growth within the sector, offering formalization opportunities for informal players.

Minister Paswan also used the meeting to address any challenges that industry leaders might face in implementing these GST reforms, underscoring the government's commitment to ensure that the anticipated consumer benefits are realized.

