FMCG Sector Surges Amidst Strong Macroeconomic Indicators: Worldpanel Report

The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector is experiencing a marked recovery, buoyed by favorable macroeconomic factors and an anticipated 5% volume growth in the initial months of 2026, according to a Worldpanel report.

The December FMCG Pulse report by Worldpanel from Numerator highlights improved economic conditions, revised GDP projections, reduced inflation rates, and a negative trend in food inflation, driving manufacturers to extend benefits to consumers. The Reserve Bank of India's consumer confidence index further supports this rejuvenation in consumer sentiment.

Though the sector recorded a noteworthy 5.3% growth in the quarter ending October, outpacing previous quarters, annual growth remains subdued compared to past years. The stagnation in consumer shopping trips, now unchanged since the COVID pandemic, underscores ongoing challenges despite recent progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)