Haryana Takes Off: Hisar Airport Embarks on New Connectivity Era

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced the inauguration of new flight services connecting Hisar with Jaipur, executed virtually from Chandigarh. This initiative is branded as a vital leap in creating enhanced connectivity and driving Haryana towards modern development goals.

Saini stressed that while Haryana holds deep roots in agriculture, emerging developments in the civil aviation sector position the state as a leader in regional connectivity. By building on past commitments since 2014, Haryana is redefining its infrastructure landscape through strategic aviation projects.

The Hisar airport is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a Doppler VOR system, significantly reducing operational visibility requirements. This advancement ensures continued operations even in adverse conditions, enhancing safety and reliability in the state's burgeoning civil aviation infrastructure.

