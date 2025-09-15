Left Menu

3 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:48 IST
3 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed and 10 others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a truck and a van in West Singhbhum on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred under Hatgamariah police station area in West Singhbhum district.

''All the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, including Champua on the Jharkhand-Odisha border and Kumardungi in the district,'' Officer-in-Charge of Hatgamharia police station, Uttam Tiwary, said.

The deceased include the driver of the vehicle.

The condition of one of the injured, identified as Phulmati Devi, was stated to be critical, the officer added.

