Amul Slashes Prices: GST Benefits Passed to Consumers
GCMMF, the marketer of Amul products, has cut retail prices for over 700 items, including ghee and butter, effective September 22, due to reduced GST rates. This move is expected to increase dairy product consumption and boost dairy farmers' incomes.
In a noteworthy move, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), known for marketing dairy staples under the Amul brand, announced a sweeping reduction in retail prices across more than 700 product packs. This decision comes as a direct result of the recent GST rate cut, with benefits to be passed on to consumers.
Starting September 22, customers can expect reduced prices on a wide range of items, including popular commodities such as butter, ghee, UHT milk, and ice cream. Notably, the MRP of a 100-gram butter pack will decrease to Rs 58 from Rs 62, while ghee will be available for Rs 610 per litre, down from Rs 650.
Amul's strategic pricing revision aims to stimulate a surge in consumption of its extensive dairy offerings, particularly in markets where per capita use remains low. Owned by a collective of 36 lakh farmers, GCMMF anticipates this price cut will drive demand, thereby enhancing turnover and benefiting the farmer community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
