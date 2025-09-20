Left Menu

H1-B Visa Hike: A Disruptive Turn for Indian IT Firms

President Donald Trump's decision to raise H1-B visa fees to USD 100,000 annually presents cost challenges to Indian IT companies. The fee hike pressures firms to hire locally, strengthen global delivery, and move up the value chain, potentially impacting the US-India tech relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:51 IST
H1-B Visa Hike: A Disruptive Turn for Indian IT Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US President Donald Trump's decision to increase the H1-B visa fee to USD 100,000 per year poses substantial cost concerns for Indian IT companies, according to Former Nasscom Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy.

This move, which is seen as protectionist, might push Indian firms to hire locally in the US and bolster their global delivery mechanisms from India. Indian companies could also explore advancement along the value chain as an opportunity amid the disruption.

While Trump's announcement has been met with criticism from American lawmakers and community leaders as 'reckless,' it could also lead to advantages for India, fostering local growth for Indian firms. Yet, the policy may threaten India-US tech collaborations, risking innovation slowdowns and rising inequalities.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

 Global
2
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
3
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
4
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025