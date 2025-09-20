H1-B Visa Hike: A Disruptive Turn for Indian IT Firms

US President Donald Trump's decision to increase the H1-B visa fee to USD 100,000 per year poses substantial cost concerns for Indian IT companies, according to Former Nasscom Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy.

This move, which is seen as protectionist, might push Indian firms to hire locally in the US and bolster their global delivery mechanisms from India. Indian companies could also explore advancement along the value chain as an opportunity amid the disruption.

While Trump's announcement has been met with criticism from American lawmakers and community leaders as 'reckless,' it could also lead to advantages for India, fostering local growth for Indian firms. Yet, the policy may threaten India-US tech collaborations, risking innovation slowdowns and rising inequalities.